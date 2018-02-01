Cantina Laredo opens 1st restaurant in P.R.

Consolidated Restaurant Operations Inc. announced the opening of its first Cantina Laredo restaurant in The Mall of San Juan Wednesday.

Cantina Laredo, featuring modern Mexican cuisine, will serve authentic Mexican dishes and drinks using only the best ingredients. From signature Casa’Rita made with fresh squeezed limes, to “Top Shelf” guacamole, prepared tableside, and sizzling Mexican Apple Pie served on a hot skillet smothered with brandy butter, there will be something on the menu to satisfy everyone.

This opening presents CRO and Cantina Laredo with its first opportunity to serve diners in the Caribbean. While the majority of Cantina Laredo locations are in the continental United States, international locations can be found in London, Abu Dhabi, Turkey and Qatar, the company said.

“To join the exceptional collection of retailers and restaurants at The Mall of San Juan is a great honor,” CRO Chief Executive Officer John D. Harkey, Jr. said about the latest plans for expansion.

“We continue to pursue locations where our modern Mexican restaurant will be a fit with the modern life of a city. With the city’s growth alongside our own, it certainly is an exciting look into the future,” he said.

The restaurant’s General Manager José Salgado joins Executive Chef Steve Clement in introducing Puerto Rican diners to the polished, contemporary Mexican cuisine for which Cantina Laredo is known.

Cantina Laredo in San Juan is a franchise location created by Canlar, LLC. Cantina Laredo is owned by Dallas, Texas based CRO which is a privately held company. Cantina Laredo has 35 locations throughout the US and has restaurants in London and Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The CRO portfolio includes El Chico, Black Oak Grill, Cantina Laredo, Cool River, Silver Fox, Good Eats, Lucky’s and III Forks brands with 101 restaurants in the US, UK, UAE, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.