E-commerce site Gustazos signs with ad agency in DR

Gustazos, the top one e-commerce site in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic with more than $25 million in annual sales, recently signed an agreement with Pagés BBDO in the neighboring country to boost social marketing efforts.

Through the partnership, Gustazos will provide Pagés BBDO new tools to digitally map consumer buying habits, use a proprietary platform of 1 million emails subscribed through promotions and access to exclusive services as an app that monitors business fleets, improving the user experience.

Gustazos will in exchange benefit from Grupo Pagés’ extensive business relationships, marketing expertise and influence in the market to allow Gustazos to provide new industries and consumers with their services.

Together the companies will offer their customers the “best internet marketing opportunities,” executives said.

“This allows us to offer our customers a mail platform that reaches 55 million consumers per month,” said Federico Pagés, president of Grupo Pagés.

The Gustazos.com web platform allows greater visibility to companies that use its services, while their users get to experience their services when buying through the online page, using PayPal, credit cards or their ATM accounts. Followers on social networks will be exposed to the promotions on their personal Facebook accounts as well.

“In the Dominican Republic, Gustazos has a huge database of women between 18 and 54 years of which 80 percent use a credit card. This allows us to be an alternative of customer acquisition and branding for Grupo Pagés,” said Isaac García, commercial director of Gustazos.