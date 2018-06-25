P.R. Community Foundation donates $100K+ to 5 nonprofits

The Puerto Rico Community Foundation provided donations to five nonprofit organizations that promote the well-being of children and families on the island.

Thanks to support from Casey Family Programs, five donations of $21,000 each were given to organizations that have supported community recovery efforts after the impacts of hurricanes Irma and María.

The FCPR, as the Foundation is known for its initials in Spanish, invited the Department of the Family to provide the names of some of the organizations with whom they have collaborated in the past and jointly evaluate them along with other organizations that FCPR had previously identified.

“It has been a true collaborative effort whereas after a rigorous evaluation these five organizations have been selected because of their relentless and continuing efforts in serving the community, either through house repairs, offering furnishings, clothing, toiletries, food and even psychological services. These are community’s first responders, they know what is needed in the community and how to deliver it,” said Mary Ann Gabino, senior vice-president of FCPR.

The organizations that received the donations are: Programa de Educación Comunal de Entrega y Servicio, (P.E.C.E.S., Inc.), Hogar Forjadores de Esperanza, Centro Sor Isolina Ferré, Institute for Individual, Group and Organizational Development and Centro de Servicios Comunitarios Vida Plena. These organizations cover several municipalities and regions in Puerto Rico, many of which were severely impacted, such as Humacao, East Region, San Juan, Ponce and Gurabo.

After hurricanes Irma and María, FCPR activated its Community Recovery Fund for Puerto Rico, which became a trusted site for donors — foundations, corporations and individuals in the United States — providing funds to support Puerto Rico. FCPR’s immediate response was to provide donations to community-based organizations so that they can meet the community’s most pressing needs.

“Casey has carried out a collaborative relationship with the Department of the Family for almost eight years and for us it was very important to be able to respond to what happened on the island after the passage of Hurricane María, especially the impact it had on the most vulnerable families whose well-being is the focus of our collaboration,” said Jorge Cabrera, senior director of Casey Family Programs.