PPG completes ‘Colorful Communities’ project

As part of its global community engagement efforts, PPG announced Thursday the completion of a “Colorful Communities” project at the Puerto Rico Food Bank, which entailed more than 190 gallons of Glidden and PPG Paints products and some 35 PPG employees who volunteered to help restore and beautify the nonprofit organization’s facility.

The Puerto Rico Food Bank obtains and distributes more than 4 million pounds of food and food products per year, along with personal care and cleaning products, serving more than 123,000 individuals annually through more than 500 agencies across the island.

It also provides food security to more than 300 children through the Children’s Backpack Program.

In addition to PPG’s revitalization project to protect and enhance the Food Bank building, the PPG Foundation donated $10,000 to support the organization’s programs that provide food to local students and families in need.

“We are very excited about PPG’s support through its ‘Colorful Communities’ initiative. We are going to be able to welcome our affiliated organizations, donors and volunteers with more strength and in a colorful and energetic environment,” said Ivonne M. Bernard Rivera, executive director of the Puerto Rico Food Bank.

“We appreciate the donation made by the PPG Foundation which will help us continue developing and strengthening our organization’s mission so that no one is left without food,” she said.

“It is a pleasure and an honor for PPG to be able to give back to our community and create a positive impact with organizations that work to make the island a better place,” said Francisco Sánchez-Ruiz, PPG director of architectural coatings, Caribbean.