Ford completes its ‘Ruta Solidaria’ outreach tour

Ford wrapped up its “Ruta Solidaria” tour in Canóvanas this weekend, as part of its collaborative efforts to help Puerto Rico regain its footing after Hurricane María.

During the tour, the company assisted more than 2,500 families in communities throughout the island that were severely affected by Hurricane Maria, delivering food, water, essential items and other aids together with different organizations, companies and volunteers.

In addition to receiving supplies and toys for the children, the families who attended the events were able to receive hot food and refreshments. They also had the opportunity to receive medical and vaccination services, and have access to orientations about different topics and entertainment as part of this initiative.

“Ruta Solidaria” Ford represents the second phase in the company’s collaborative efforts with the recovery of Puerto Rico, whose first phase consisted of financial contributions to primary disaster response organizations such as the Red Cross and the Salvation Army,” said Vivian Dávila, public affairs and communications manager for Ford in Puerto Rico, Central America and the Caribbean.

“Soon we will enter a third phase by opening social mobility centers that will be part of a long-term recovery process that the island needs,” she said. “We’re very pleased to have been able to provide relief to some communities and we are honored by the solidarity of organizations, companies and volunteers that have strengthened the impact of the ‘Ruta Solidaria’ and the efforts that we are about to begin.”

The first stop of the Ruta Solidaria Ford took place in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Arecibo, where the team of volunteers also helped the residents of the community to clean the mud that entered their homes due to the overflow of the Río Grande de Arecibo. The group moved on to Mayagüez, Humacao and Guayama.

During the events, the Federico Trilla UPR Hospital offered medical services, Walgreens pharmacists offered vaccination, AT&T recharged electronic devices and offered calls, while the Federal Agency for Emergency Management offered orientation on available aid.