Courtyard By Marriott to build $1.3M events space

The Courtyard by Marriott Isla Verde Beach Resort unveiled this week the concept of its new Las Brisas rooftop event terrace, that entails an investment of more than $1.3 million, General Manager José C. Padín announced.

The concept will be 2,300 square-feet of open space that will offer a panoramic view of the Atlantic. Its construction will generate 15 direct and indirect jobs, he said. The area will be available to the public on Sept. 10, and has a capacity for 200 people.

It is being touted as an ideal area for weddings, ceremonies, and corporate events.

The entire Las Brisas event area will be suspended above the ceiling of the Salón del Mar, decorated with murals and gardens. It also has a pergola-style roofing system that closes and opens as the event merits. The Las Brisas pergola is unique in Puerto Rico, another additional attraction of the hotel, besides its spectacular view.

This new space will have a panoramic elevator for better access to the second floor. Las Brisas will also be accessible through the second level of the hotel crossing a corridor that will be located between the gardens and the rooftop murals.