Tabuchi Electric America donates solar products

Tabuchi America, a residential hybrid solar-plus-storage manufacturer, announced the company is donating their Eco Intelligent Battery System (EIBS) to various organizations in Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands impacted by the hurricanes Irma, José and María.

The plug-and-play system includes a hybrid bi-directional solar inverter, 10 kWh lithium ion batteries, an integrated battery management system, automatic transfer switch, and a programmable remote control.

“Meeting the challenge and urgency of restoring power is the first step toward rebuilding. Tabuchi applauds the response from our industry partners who are contributing to these extensive relief efforts,” said Harumi McClure, COO and President of Tabuchi America.

McClure added that the company’s Eco Intelligent Battery System (EIBS) was instrumental in helping homeowners restore power following the Fukushima disaster and subsequent power outages in 2011.

“We are honored to help homeowners to generate and store solar power so they can keep their lights on, run their refrigerators, and power other critical appliances – both day and night,” he said.

Tabuchi is donating the EIBS for both retrofitting damaged solar systems, and for new solar projects.

The company is working with local solar companies to identify ideal sites to install the donated systems.

Tabuchi is also sending a technical team to assist in installing the EIBS while providing hands-on training.