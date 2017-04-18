Sacred Heart supports entities focusing on innovation

Gilberto J. Marxuach-Torrós, president of Sacred Heart University and Puerto Rico Robotics Institute President Wenceslao López sign the agreement.

Four educational entities specializing in the areas of robotics, programming and 3D production are partnering with Sacred Heart University’s Innovation and Collaboration Center-Neeuko to spread innovation among students and professionals.

The agreements were signed with the Puerto Rico Robotics Institute, Codetrotters-Pilot 151 and STEAM Fab Inc.

Through workshops, classes and collaborative experiences, these four entities will encourage the use of technology as a tool for vocational training, entrepreneurship, economic and social development among high school students, university students and professionals.

“Faced with the need to educate and create a high technology ecosystem that contributes to Puerto Rico’s development, we seek to facilitate innovation experiences that stimulate creativity and entrepreneurship in young people and professionals,” said Gilberto J. Marxuach-Torrós, president of Sacred Heart University.

