Sacred Heart supports entities focusing on innovation

Four educational entities specializing in the areas of robotics, programming and 3D production are partnering with Sacred Heart University’s Innovation and Collaboration Center-Neeuko to spread innovation among students and professionals.

The agreements were signed with the Puerto Rico Robotics Institute, Codetrotters-Pilot 151 and STEAM Fab Inc.

Through workshops, classes and collaborative experiences, these four entities will encourage the use of technology as a tool for vocational training, entrepreneurship, economic and social development among high school students, university students and professionals.

“Faced with the need to educate and create a high technology ecosystem that contributes to Puerto Rico’s development, we seek to facilitate innovation experiences that stimulate creativity and entrepreneurship in young people and professionals,” said Gilberto J. Marxuach-Torrós, president of Sacred Heart University.