P.R. governor’s office announces search for Inspector General

The Puerto Rico governor’s office has officially begun to accept candidates for the post of the Inspector General, and is looking for an experienced candidate to fill the job, with the purpose of ensuring that governmental institutions provide quality services to the general public.

In February 2017, Gov. Ricardo Rosselló and the Legislative Assembly created the Office of the Inspector General of Puerto Rico.

“This new addition to our government will be tasked with preparing recommendations that promote economy and efficiency in public administration, and root out waste, fraud, and abuse so that Puerto Ricans can trust that their tax dollars are being spent wisely and effectively,” Rosselló said.

“We’re looking for an experienced, qualified candidate who be a trusted partner in helping us achieve our goals,” he said.

The responsibilities of the Office of the Inspector General of Puerto Rico include: (1) strengthening the government’s prevention, inspection, investigation and audit mechanisms; (2) performing audits and providing advisory services to government entities to achieve optimal levels of economy, efficiency and effectiveness of administrative systems and the management of risks, controls and direction; (3) attaining, with the highest possible levels of security, accurate information; and (4) promoting the fulfillment of all applicable laws, regulations and norms.

The government said a good candidate will possess ample knowledge of audits, administration, public administration, and public management. The candidate must be at least 30 years old, and have a

“recognized professional capacity and moral probity.”

If the position is accepted, the candidate must be willing to move to San Juan, if the person does not already reside there. Fluency in Spanish is required, the job description confirmed.