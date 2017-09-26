Amgen: No interruption to patient supply anticipated

Pharmaceutical company Amgen confirmed Hurricane María did not significantly impact its critical manufacturing operations in Juncos, where it employs 2,000 people.

Furthermore, the California-based company stated that no product nor in-process inventory has been lost.

“The company’s preliminary assessment is that the critical manufacturing areas in our facility in Juncos, Puerto Rico, have not been significantly impacted by this storm,” said Esteban Santos, executive vice president of Operations at Amgen.

“We expect to maintain our long-term track record of reliably supplying our patients with the medicines they need,” he said.

Having completed an initial review of the storm’s impact, Amgen said the inventory maintained and its global distribution network is sufficient to meet patient demand.

Amgen has back-up generators powering the site and is working diligently with hundreds of its staff onsite to return its operations in Puerto Rico to normal as quickly as possible. In addition, the company has manufacturing capacity at other sites around the world.

Meanwhile, the Amgen Foundation has pledged $3 million to support urgent Hurricane María relief efforts in Puerto Rico. The Foundation also has committed up to an additional $2 million for longer-term rebuilding efforts.

Amgen has also activated its Staff Disaster Relief Fund to aid staff in Puerto Rico, including financial assistance for shelter, medical attention, clothing and other critical relief.

The Amgen Foundation will also match donations made by Amgen staff around the globe who wish to contribute their own funds to the relief efforts resulting from Hurricanes María, Irma and Harvey, as well as the earthquakes in Mexico.