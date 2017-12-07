U.S. Postal Service launches ‘Operation Santa,’ includes PR/USVI

The U.S. Postal Service announced the 105th edition of the New York City-based “Operation Santa,” an annual letter-writing program for individuals, businesses and charitable organizations to respond to children’s letters addressed to Santa Claus, the North Pole and other seasonal characters.

While there are no promises that all letters will receive a response, many New Yorkers return to read letters and to respond to wishes. The program includes Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The process is strictly monitored. No names are shared. Those who write letters, and those who respond, remain strictly anonymous. All items for shipping must be deposited with the Main Post Office in Manhattan, the only location which will have that mailing address.

All letters to Santa from Caribbean addresses collected through Dec. 13 are being added to the New York program for consideration. Letters may be presented at local post offices or addressed to Operation Santa, Postmaster, San Juan PR 00936 for consideration.

To learn more about the USPS Operation Santa program and to view a list of other participating Post Offices, visit about.usps.com/holidaynews.