Mastercard recruits Messi, Neymar Jr. for campaign to fight childhood hunger

Mastercard announced the launch of its “Start Something Priceless” campaign in Latin America and the Caribbean, recruiting soccer superstars Lionel Messi and Neymar da Silva Santos Jr. for a campaign to score against childhood hunger and malnutrition in the region.

The social movement, #JuntosSomos10 (TogetherWeAre10), will ignite the evolution of Mastercard’s “Priceless” advertising campaign, transforming it from “StoryTelling” to “StoryInspiring,” appealing to today´s socially engaged consumers, the company said.

As part of their two-year partnership with Mastercard, Messi and Neymar Jr. will seek to inspire fans to join them in fighting childhood hunger and malnutrition through a series of cause-related marketing efforts supporting the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and other partners, which will be incorporated into the movement over time.

“Mastercard is committed to raising significant resources to positively impact those in need around the world,” said Ana Ferrell, senior vice president, marketing and communications, Mastercard LAC.

“In 2017, we announced our commitment with the World Food Programme to reverse the spiral of poverty through eliminating hunger, driving inclusion and the enablement of those in need,” she added.

“With partners like WFP and many others, we are developing initiatives – such as the one we are announcing today – to help children across Latin America and the Caribbean reach their full potential through the power of a meal. We could not have found better brand ambassadors to join us in this movement,” said Ferrell.

The campaign kicks-off on April 10th with the activation of the #TogetherWeAre10 social movement, encouraging consumers to join Mastercard in doing their part to make a difference in the world.