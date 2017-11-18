Oriental introduces next-generation ATMs in PR

Oriental announced it has begun to introduce a next generation of ATMs incorporating two-way, real-time audio-video communication with live tellers.

Oriental’s video interactive ATMs strengthen the bank’s goal of providing new service channels, employing state of the art banking technology for increased customer convenience.

“Video ATMs are the latest capital investments being made by Oriental to offer new and different customer solutions as another way to help Puerto Rico’s recovery,” said Ganesh Kumar, COO of Oriental.

“We can’t let the hurricanes stop us. We have to forge ahead to help customers get on with their lives and help the economy get moving again,” he said.

Through audio and video between customers and remote tellers, Oriental’s new ATMs offer the ability to make payments on loans, cards or utilities; deposit and withdraw money; and transfer money and cash checks through scanners and signature pads.

The first Oriental Video ATMs in operation are located at the Plaza Las Américas branch. They are available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Video ATMs are also available at the Autobanco at the Caguas Bairoa branch from Monday to Friday from 8:30 pm to 6 pm and Saturdays from 9 am to 3 pm.

This is the beginning of Oriental’s roll out of Video ATMs in other locations, bank officials said.