FEMA hiring PR residents to support hurricane recovery

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is hiring local residents to assist in the disaster recovery effort in the aftermath of Hurricanes Irma and María.

Residents who wish to apply should email their résumés to fema-workforce-caribbean@fema.dhs.gov and include the words “Puerto Rico” in the subject line. If you do not have access to the internet, you can submit your resume at any open post office in Puerto Rico in a sealed envelope; you do not need to mail your resume, simply drop it off and the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) will transmit to FEMA’s team in Puerto Rico, the agency said.

Some of the jobs needed include: Engineer, Floodplain Management Specialist, Geospatial Information Systems Specialist, Administrative Support Assistant, Insurance Specialist, Emergency Management Specialist, Equal Rights Advisor, Customer Service Representative, Analysts, Voluntary Agency Liaison, Resource Manager, Media Relations Specialist, Digital Communications Specialist, Mass Care Specialist, Applicant Services Specialist, Housing Coordinator and Reports Writer. Fluency in English and Spanish is preferred.

Applicants are requested to provide the name of the job they wish to be considered for and a preferred contact method. Applicants may be contacted via email, phone, or mail regarding the interview, hiring and selection process.

Those hired will join the recovery team already in place, which is composed of local and federal workers, voluntary agencies, and community organizations. Through temporary local employees, FEMA gains valuable community insights, provides jobs, and allows Puerto Ricans to be on the front lines working to rebuild Puerto Rico.