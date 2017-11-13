USACE ramps up PR power restoration efforts with additional $48M

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) announced over the weekend it will ramp up power grid repairs by increasing the value of an existing contract by $48 million.

The additional FEMA funds increases the contract amount with PowerSecure Inc., originally awarded Oct. 19, to $88 million.

“Being able to leverage a contractor who’s already providing great work provides us the ability to accelerate our ongoing efforts,” said Brig. Gen. Diana Holland, Commander of the South Atlantic Division of USACE.

“We’re continuously looking at all available resources and ways in order to expedite the repairs that will bring power to the citizens of Puerto Rico,” she said.

The increase in funds will bring additional personnel, equipment and materials to the island, which will allow for the repair of hurricane-damaged transmission and distribution lines, connecting them to power plants in San Juan, Mayagüez, Ponce, Bayamon, Carolina and Arecibo.

A day after the original contract was awarded, PowerSecure crews, out of Wake Forest, North Carolina, arrived in Puerto Rico to begin assessments of the damaged power grid in the western side of the island.

The crews are currently repairing power lines, as assessment teams continue to evaluate storm damage ahead of restoration efforts.

As assigned by FEMA, USACE leads the federal role in repairing the hurricane-damaged electrical power grid in support of the government of Puerto Rico.

USACE is partnering with the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, the Department of Energy and FEMA, to restore safe and reliable power to the people of Puerto Rico.