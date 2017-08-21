AAFAF issues updated RFQs related to GDB restructuring

The Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority, or AAFAF, updated two requests for qualification (RFQ) for roles related to the Government Development Bank’s restructuring support agreement, which were originally posted on its website Aug. 11.

The RFQs may be downloaded from AAFAF’s website under the “Recent Documents” section.

Through one of the RFQs, AAFAF is seeking submissions from entities interested in providing the issuer with tax accounting and reporting services with respect to the new bonds to be created pursuant to the RSA.

The other RFQ seeks submissions from entities interested in servicing the asset pool to be transferred to the newly formed entity.

The update to the two RFQs relates to schedules and key dates that have been extended to allow interested service providers more time to review the RSA and submit their proposals. AAFAF is now aiming to conclude the tax accounting and reporting services selection process by Sept. 8, while it expects to conclude the servicer selection process by Sept. 22. The new dates are detailed in the RFQ documents.

For more details and contact information refer to the Request for Qualifications.