1st Macy’s Backstage on the island opens at Plaza Las Américas

Plaza Las Américas and Macy’s Backstage announced the upcoming opening of the first Macy’s Backstage store in Puerto Rico, on Nov. 20, in time for the busy holiday shopping season.

Macy’s on-mall, off-price pop-up store will be located on the second level of the space previously occupied by Borders and will have approximately 14,000 square feet. The related investment to open the new store was undisclosed. The store will create 32 new jobs.

Macy’s Backstage is an off-price concept that offers fashion-loving customers another way to shop their favorite brands at significant savings by delivering a constantly changing assortment of on-trend merchandise and encouraging customers to return to find new treasures.

There are Backstage concepts in or near more than 200 Macy’s stores across the US, the retailer confirmed.

“As Macy’s expands its assortment from off-price to luxury, we are thrilled to bring Macy’s Backstage into the local community, giving our customers access to the fullness of the Macy’s brand,” said Michael Hersh, Macy’s vice president of off-price. “Our Backstage customers can express their personal style through our rotating assortment of on-trend merchandise at great value in a broad range of categories from home décor to the latest fashion.”

Macy’s Backstage at Plaza Las Américas features a selection of fresh product from both new and renowned brands in apparel for men, women and children, as well as toys, housewares, home office, home textiles and décor, cosmetics, hair and nail care, personal protective equipment, pet accessories, kid’s shoes, designer handbags, activewear and more. Customers

“We welcome Macy’s Backstage to our roster of tenants since we are convinced that our fashion lover shoppers will support this new shopping option at affordable prices,” said Franklin Domenech, general manager of Plaza Las Américas.

“We thank Macy’s for the partnership we have had for more than 20 years, which was strengthened with the opening of Macy’s in Plaza Del Caribe in 2015 and now with the arrival of Macy’s Backstage to the island,” he added.