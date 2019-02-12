1st Taco Bell Cantina restaurant opens in Toa Baja

February 12, 2019 459

Taco Bell Cantina, the chain’s new flagship restaurant, recently opened in Toa Baja, bringing to the island a new urban and modern concept with unique offers in its category, restaurant owners said.

“With a local investment of $1 million, Taco Bell Cantina will create 23 direct and indirect jobs, and it is expected to stimulate even more commercial activity in the area,” said Humberto Rovira, president of Encanto Restaurants, which owns the franchise rights in Puerto Rico.

For now, there are no other Taco Bell Cantina restaurants in the works for the island, this media outlet confirmed.

Taco Bell introduced the Taco Bell Cantina concept for the first time in 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada and has been expanding it through different markets in urban areas throughout the U.S. mainland and Latin America.

Puerto Rico’s 1,700 square-foot restaurant joins other locations such as Las Vegas, Atlanta, Manhattan, Chicago and Southern California that already have their own establishments.

“Taco Bell Cantina represents the evolution of a brand that has been successful for decades and that now seeks to meet the demands of a generation of consumers who like to get together with their friends, share, socialize and have fun in a space that represents them,” said Patricia Femenías, marketing manager of Taco Bell in Puerto Rico.

Taco Bell Cantina features a menu of beers and margaritas, as well as small plates created so that consumers can share and try several alternatives in a group, “encouraging the social experience of food,” company executives said.

“The design of the restaurant incorporates art elements and an open kitchen that follows the global design trend where the kitchen becomes an important focal point and the work done there is displayed in a transparent manner, providing the consumer with an additional elevated experience,” according to a description of the restaurant.

The Taco Bell Cantina restaurant is located in the retail area anchored by Walmart, off the Expreso de Diego highway.