20/22 Act Foundation donates $100K to Kinesis

From left: José Cruz, Enid Concepción and Marisela Lamort, director of external relations at Kinesis Foundation

Kinesis, an educational nonprofit foundation established in 2004, has received a $100,000 donation from The 20/22 Act Foundation to support its mission of providing resources to talented Puerto Rican students to overcome social and economic barriers to achieve a high-level education.

The 20/22 Act Foundation contributes to Puerto Rico’s socioeconomic development by supporting organizations that are dedicated to aiding disadvantaged communities and that focus on four pillars: social welfare and economic development, education, health and animal welfare.

“We’re pleased to continue supporting Kinesis students as we have done over the past years, since the commitment to education is one of our important pillars and key to the economic development of Puerto Rico,” said Robb Rill, founder of The 20/22 Act Society.

Enid Concepción, executive director of The 20/22 Act Foundation, noted the organization’s pride in contributing to the development of young Puerto Ricans.

“We’re proud to do our part so that these young people continue to develop their talents and become the new faces that will continue to put the name of Puerto Rico on the map,” Concepción said.

José Cruz, executive director of the Kinesis Foundation, outlined the foundation’s achievements since 2004, including supporting 1,118 students to attend top universities stateside and in Puerto Rico and distributing more than $13 million in scholarships.

“The 20/22 Act Society’s commitment demonstrates that it is possible to have a positive impact on the island’s future when investing in our young people. Our social impact would not be possible without the continued generosity of allies like The 20/22 Act Society,” Cruz stated.