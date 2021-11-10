Type to search

In-Brief

20 children inaugurate new pediatric vaccination center in The Mall of San Juan

Yamilet Aponte-Claudio November 10, 2021
The pediatric center that is located on the second story of the mall, at the space formerly occupied by Nordstrom, will have 10 stations, a team of doctors, pediatricians, nurses, paramedics and administration staff.

The Puerto Rico College of Surgeons inaugurated a pediatric vaccination center, where 20 children from nearby communities were able to get vaccinated against COVID-19, in the Mall of San Juan.

The center is set to operate from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is expected to vaccinate thousands of 5 to 11 year-old children from the metropolitan area, as well as municipalities near the shopping center, representatives said.

The pediatric center that is located on the second story of the mall, at the space formerly occupied by Nordstrom, will have 10 stations, a team of doctors, pediatricians, nurses, paramedics and administration staff.

Each station will be private, with space for one child and two adults, where the first, second and third doses of Pfizer and Moderna will be offered, as well as the reinforcement of each one.

Parents must sign the consent and minors must be accompanied by an adult who is a mother, father, guardian or guardian authorized in writing.

“This is our first group of vaccinated [children], and we invite all public and private schools, parents and the community in general to join in this gift of life and health to our children,” said the Director of the College of Surgeons’ vaccination program, Linette Sánchez.

After authorization from the CDC and the Puerto Rico Health Department, vaccination began last week for the population ages 5 to 11, as well as adults, who will receive the two doses of Pfizer but in lower doses, according to the instructions of federal and state organizations.

In Puerto Rico, more than 200,000 children are expected to be vaccinated.

Author Details
Yamilet Aponte-Claudio
Author Details
Yamilet Aponte-Claudio was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico. She graduated from Colegio Nuestra Señora de la Providencia and is currently a sophomore at Sacred Heart University. Majoring in Journalism and adding a minor in accounting and foreign languages, she aspires to study law after obtaining her bachelor’s degree.
yaponte@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DOLLARS & SENSE PODCAST
QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

More about NIMB

We are:
©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.