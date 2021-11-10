20 children inaugurate new pediatric vaccination center in The Mall of San Juan

The pediatric center that is located on the second story of the mall, at the space formerly occupied by Nordstrom, will have 10 stations, a team of doctors, pediatricians, nurses, paramedics and administration staff.

The Puerto Rico College of Surgeons inaugurated a pediatric vaccination center, where 20 children from nearby communities were able to get vaccinated against COVID-19, in the Mall of San Juan.

The center is set to operate from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is expected to vaccinate thousands of 5 to 11 year-old children from the metropolitan area, as well as municipalities near the shopping center, representatives said.

Each station will be private, with space for one child and two adults, where the first, second and third doses of Pfizer and Moderna will be offered, as well as the reinforcement of each one.

Parents must sign the consent and minors must be accompanied by an adult who is a mother, father, guardian or guardian authorized in writing.

“This is our first group of vaccinated [children], and we invite all public and private schools, parents and the community in general to join in this gift of life and health to our children,” said the Director of the College of Surgeons’ vaccination program, Linette Sánchez.

After authorization from the CDC and the Puerto Rico Health Department, vaccination began last week for the population ages 5 to 11, as well as adults, who will receive the two doses of Pfizer but in lower doses, according to the instructions of federal and state organizations.

In Puerto Rico, more than 200,000 children are expected to be vaccinated.