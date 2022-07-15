’23 ASTA Global Convention to take place in San Juan

The event will take place at the Puerto Rico Convention Center next year.

The American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) announced its partnership with Discover Puerto Rico to host the 2023 ASTA Global Convention (AGC) at the Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino and the Puerto Rico Convention Center, May 2-4, 2023.

As a result of member feedback over the years, ASTA has decided to change the dates of AGC from late August to early May, the organization confirmed.

“We’re thrilled to partner with our friends at Discover Puerto Rico for the 2023 ASTA Global Convention. Puerto Rico has been a longstanding partner of ASTA. Brad, Ed, and the entire Discover Puerto Rico team have gone above and beyond to support the travel advisor community,” said ASTA CEO Zane Kerby.

“By hosting the Global Convention, Discover Puerto Rico is committing significant resources to support travel advisors who want to learn, or become certified, in selling Puerto Rico,” said Kerby.

“As a frequent visitor to the island, I know first-hand the variety of unique cultural experiences that await ASTA Convention attendees. ASTA is excited to extend this immersive learning opportunity to our members,” he said.

Travel advisors can expect all the same features they’ve come to expect at the ASTA Global Convention, such a robust trade show and education program, and a soon-to-be announced Puerto Rican keynote speaker. In addition to the sightseeing tours to local landmarks, AGC 2023 will also include options for extended pre and post educational trips throughout Puerto Rico.

“We’re delighted to partner with ASTA to host their 2023 Global Convention. Travel advisors are at the core of our industry, and these days, in which we are imagining and creating new paths to reignite and reshape travel, we want to be facilitators of the process and support our great partners. In Puerto Rico, you will find not only an excellent place for meetings and conventions, but you will also find an authentic and unique Caribbean experience that will enrich the educational and networking process, as well as provide inspiration for future endeavors within our industry,” said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.