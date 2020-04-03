8 food trucks park their kitchens at 4 Sam’s Clubs stores

April 3, 2020 118

When Sam’s Club announced a week ago that it would be opening its parking facilities to food trucks to do business within their parking facilities, eight signed up at all four stores, the mega-retailer confirmed.

There are two trucks in each of the Sam’s locations: La Cuchara and 3 Men, 2 Wagon are at Kennedy Avenue; Pito’s Pinchos and K-Fe D’Aquí are at the Hatillo store; La Casita de los Tacos and Brooklyn Pizza are in Bayamón; and, El Glotón and Mi Panapén are doing business in Caguas.

“The commitment to the food trucks, our business members that are located at the parkings, will go on as long as the emergency lasts, since our main goal is to support them to generate sales during challenging times,” said Iván Báez, director of public and government affairs at Walmart Puerto Rico, parent of Sam’s Club, which has been doing business in Puerto Rico for 28 years.

In addition to offering them the opportunity to generate sales, the food trucks will be an additional option for people to get freshly cooked food to take home and feed their families, he said.

Food truck owners who are Sam’s Club business members needing more information about the initiative may contact each store manager directly.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.