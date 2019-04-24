AAA to sponsor 3-day event with Tourism Cares to benefit local communities

April 24, 2019 196

AAA — The Auto Club Group will join efforts to help Puerto Rico’s tourism industry, still recovering from Hurricane María, which devastated the island in 2017, the company announced.

In May, AAA will sponsor a 3-day event, hosted by Tourism Cares, a nonprofit organization which unites the travel and tourism industry to benefit local communities.

AAA will join organizations like World Central Kitchen and Foundation for Puerto Rico at the event to exchange knowledge, participate in hands-on volunteering programs and explore different ways to support the people of Puerto Rico.

“AAA has a long heritage of helping the communities we serve,” said Deborah Haas, vice president, travel products and services. “With this project we further extend our community impact in an area which the AAA Travel Agency helps travelers visit every year.”

Tourism has been a viable economic driver for Puerto Rico, when recovering from natural disasters, Tourism Cares said. However, many micro, small, and social enterprises that could benefit greatly from the tourism economy have limited means to access the formal tourism market.

“We’re excited to be part of this event on behalf of the millions of members who trust AAA for their travel needs,” said Ernesto Díaz, vice president, chief experience officer for AAA — The Auto Club Group.

“Since Hurricane María, Puerto Rico has shown its resilience. We hope this event further promotes the strength of their community and brings attention to the fact that Puerto Rico is open for business when it comes to tourism,” he said.