Abbott research finds new tech key to improve cardiovascular patient care

The report states that 80% of physicians and 90% of hospital administrators agree that advances in diagnostic and treatment technologies have led to tangible improvements in patient care. (Credit: Ivan Shidlovski | Dreamstime.com)

Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death worldwide with some 18 million deaths a year. In Puerto Rico, these conditions are among the leading cause of death, according to information published by Medicine and Public Health magazine, Puerto Rico heads the list of high incidences for “diabetes, smoking and overweight.”

All these are factors that influence the development of high pressure and cholesterol, possible triggers of cardiovascular disease (CVD), that’s why new health technologies are increasingly needed to fight these conditions because up to 80% of cardiovascular disease-related deaths can be prevented.

According to international research “Beyond Intervention” led by Abbott, the use of advanced technologies can provide more accurate diagnosis and more efficient treatments to improve the current state of vascular health and the perception that doctors and patients have about these new tools, which will provide them with the information they need to treat their conditions.

“This research identifies how physicians and health care managers can improve patient care and the need to properly use information and technology to enable more accurate diagnoses, inform shared decision-making, and determine better treatment strategies to ensure the best possible outcomes for patients,” said Nick West, medical director and divisional vice president of medical affairs for Abbott’s Vascular Division.

Data from the University of Puerto Rico School of Public Health establishes that some 3,200 deaths in Puerto Rico occurred due to cardiovascular events between 2017 and 2018.

Recently, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that, by 2030, 23.6 million people will die from cardiovascular disease, so it is projected that will continue to be the leading cause of death in the world, said Edmundo Jordán, president of the Puerto Rican Society of Cardiology, in Medicine and Public Health.

More than 1,400 doctors, health system managers and patients around the world participated in Abbott’s research to uncover deficiencies in cardiovascular patient care and identify new ways to mitigate those barriers, the company stated.

“These emerging innovations and solutions are based on the clinical needs of patients, focused on reducing gaps in vascular care through the development and implementation of technology. By focusing on innovation for treatment, including the implementation of new smart applications, remote monitoring and minimally invasive approaches, advances in medicine improve patient care and work to address many of the problems identified in the research” said Héctor Martínez-González, director of the Cardiology Department at the Mayagüez Medical Center.

The report confirmed that 72% of patients want personalized medical care, based on a two-way doctor-patient relationship, with an active role that includes an individualized treatment plan based on data, where there is an effective exchange of information and with remote monitoring of patient progress; because 79% of patients trust doctors’ decision-making, but believe that technology can help provide more personalized care.

In CVD treatments, 55% of physicians have little time to devote to patients throughout the procedure and 42% have little information about patient follow-up and adherence, contributing to growing gaps in patient care, the study also confirmed.

Meanwhile, 80% of doctors and hospital administrators consider technology and data essential to address challenges before, during and after treatment.

“Technological advances can help providers select, prioritize and treat patients at the right time, with the right approach, thereby alleviating burdens on patients, healthcare professionals and the health system,” said West.