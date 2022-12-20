Agriculture urges farmers to fill Census 2022 for sector dev’t

The Census shows the value and importance of agriculture with quantifiable data, to help make the best decisions about the future of agriculture.

The 2022 Agriculture Census has already been mailed to Puerto Rico farmers, and Agriculture Secretary Ramón González is urging farmers to fill the questionnaire by the Feb. 6, 2023, deadline to gain statistics to help establish island’s agrarian policy.

The Census shows the value and importance of agriculture with quantifiable data, to help make the best decisions about the future of agriculture, he said.

“It’s extremely important that our producers fill out the Census because the data collected is used to establish decisions regarding agricultural development and federal aid. This basically establishes where the funds and services for our farmers are going to go,” said González.

He also said the printed form has a census number per agricultural producer and it is the one that should be used for those who wish to fill out the online form. Meanwhile, those who do not receive the Census, can click here, and fill out the required information, so that the US Department of Agriculture can send the form.

“I emphasize how important it is for our industry to fill out the Census. The more agricultural producers participate, the better statistics can be obtained to establish good agricultural practices,” said González.

The 2022 Agriculture Census adds new topics that reflect trends and changes in agriculture. Questions about hemp production, the use of precision agriculture and questions about Internet access are included.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) runs the Census every five years, and it includes small and large, urban, and rural agricultural operations, with the possibility of having produced or sold $500 or more in the year 2022.