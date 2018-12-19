Seaborne Airlines relaunching P.R./D.R. route

December 19, 2018 175

Seaborne Airlines is returning to the Dominican Republic with nonstop service between San Juan’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport and Santiago de los Caballeros Dominican Republic’s Cibao International Airport starting Feb. 14, 2019, the company confirmed.

The initial service will operate three days per week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and will increase to daily service May 23 – Sept. 3, 2019.

In addition, the new service offers opportunities to experience nearby vacation destinations, including the beaches of Puerto Plata, the birthplace of tourism in the Dominican Republic, and the peace, tranquility and nature of Jarabacoa, the country’s most popular eco-tourism destination, Seaborne executives said.

“We’re thrilled that Seaborne is returning to the Dominican market which shares historical cultural and economic ties with Puerto Rico,” said Seaborne’s CEO Jesús Medina.

“We also look forward to providing those who previously traveled this route with our airline partner JetBlue continuity of flights with Seaborne’s safe, reliable and friendly service,” he said.

Seaborne Airlines has been operating in the Caribbean for more than 25 years and is one of the largest regional carriers in the Caribbean with over 1,500 monthly flights. It serves Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport, St. Thomas airport and seaplane base, St. Croix airport and seaplane base, Anguilla, Antigua, Tortola, Dominica, Saint Maarten, St. Kitts and Nevis.

Earlier this year Seaborne was acquired by Silver Airways, bringing together the two independent regional airlines with similar Saab 340B fleets, complementary route networks, and common codeshare and interline partners.

With the upcoming deployment of Silver’s new fleet of state-of-the-art ATR-600s across both networks, the combined airline will have an expanded range, “allowing it to better serve passengers and markets,” the company said.

The combined airline continues operating Silver Airways’ route network in Florida.