Aloft San Juan to sponsor 7Quillas’ work to mark Earth Day celebration

The Aloft San Juan at the Distrito T-Mobile

The hotel will fund turtle conservation efforts and host a summit on environmental emergencies.

To mark Earth Day, the Aloft San Juan hotel will support sea turtle conservation, host a sustainability summit and feature educational exhibits by local environmental organizations, said the property’s sales director, Amárilys Rivera.

Sustainability is a priority for the brand, she said, which is why the hotel is organizing initiatives during the week of April 21–25 focused on contributing to the planet and community.

“We’re committed to supporting the efforts of the 7 Quillas turtle [conservationists] in their wonderful mission … both financially and through volunteering,” Rivera said. “We are also welcoming the important Access All Services symposium on environmental emergencies and sustainability so that we can be better prepared.”

During that week, Aloft will donate $3 from every drink purchased at the W XYZ bar to 7 Quillas projects benefiting sea turtles. The initiative will culminate with a special Earth Day cocktail party on April 22, following the conclusion of the Environmental Emergencies and Sustainability: A Road Map for Prevention summit, coordinated by Access All Services.

During the summit, 7 Quillas will hold an educational exhibit highlighting its work protecting sea turtles. Additional exhibit space will feature projects from the San Juan Bay Estuary program, focused on water quality, and Urban Green Lab PR, which offers sustainability training and technical assistance to communities.

“We greatly value all the individual and corporate efforts like Aloft San Juan for turtle conservation because every little bit helps us continue our educational mission and the conservation of the turtles that come to our beaches, especially at this time when we are at the peak of the leatherback nesting season,” said Hilda Benítez, coordinator of 7 Quillas.

Maricelis Rivera, CEO of Access All Services, said the summit will also feature space for the San Juan Bay Estuary program to promote the new book by environmental expert Pedro A. Gelabert, “Derrames de petróleo por los buques cisterna Ocean Eagle y Zoe Colocotroni y su relación con las leyes ambientales” (“Oil Spills by the Tankers Ocean Eagle and Zoe Colocotroni and Their Relation to Environmental Laws”).

The event — to be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Aloft San Juan Convention District — will bring together more than a dozen experts offering strategies, perspectives and case studies. Tickets include lunch and count toward up to six contact hours.

