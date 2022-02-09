ALSA ends San Juan to Caguas bus service it launched in July ’19

Following a $1 million investment, the firm ran two routes using a fleet of five modern coach buses.

Public transport operator ALSA, which began running a bus route connecting San Juan and Caguas in July 2019, has ended its service in Puerto Rico, posting the announcement on its Facebook page.

The company known as ALSA-National Express, bade farewell, thanking its staff and passengers who supported the service.

“We’re leaving, but we’re sure it’ll just be a see you soon. In these intense and wonderful years in Puerto Rico, we have carried thousands of personal stories on board our fleet, between San Juan and Caguas, uniting cities, and people. And that is ALSA’s reason for being,” the company stated. “We already miss you. Thank you and see you soon, Puerto Rico!”

Although it did not disclose its reasons for shutting down its Puerto Rico operation, Department of Economic Development and Commerce Secretary Manuel Cidre confirmed the company decided to pack up in December 2021, “due to the pandemic — which has had global economic repercussions — it was unable to continue its operations and decided to withdraw from the Puerto Rican market.”

When the company launched in July 2019, it had less than eight months of full operations before the COVID-19 pandemic was declared and Puerto Rico established strict lockdown measures that included long stretches without public transportation.

“At the DDEC we continue to maintain close relationships with ALSA for future opportunities and ensure that this and other similar companies are inserted into the labor market on the island,” he said.

ALSA’s route ran between the municipalities of Caguas and San Juan, with stops at the Medical Center, Plaza Las Americas, Hato Rey, Covadonga and Isla Verde, among others, it did so on a fleet of of state-of-the-art coach coaches, as News is my Business reported.

It invested $1 million on, among other things, five buses equipped with three-point seatbelts, a bathroom, USB and power ports and security cameras, among other features. It generated 15 jobs.