Type to search

In-Brief

Amazon partners with Ocean Drive Logistics to open pickup location in Carolina

Contributor July 20, 2023
The online retailer partnered with Ocean Drive Logistics, which is in a strip mall anchored by an Econo grocery store on Roberto Sánchez Vilella Avenue in Carolina (formerly known as Campo Rico Avenue). (Credit: Wilton Vargas/Tecnético).

Amazon customers in Puerto Rico, for the first time this week, gained the ability to have their packages delivered to a pickup location where they can retrieve them at their convenience.

The e-commerce giant is collaborating with Ocean Drive Logistics, which operates from a strip mall anchored by an Econo grocery store on Roberto Sánchez Vilella Avenue in Carolina, formerly known as Campo Rico Avenue. The pickup location does business as 787Hub and is about 10 minutes from the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport.

The new service provides Amazon’s customers with an alternative to home delivery, which can be affected by weather delays and other factors.

In addition to the new pickup location, customers in Puerto Rico will continue to have the home delivery option, Amazon stated. If they choose “change” for their delivery option and scroll down, they will see an option for “your pickup location.”

Once that option is selected, customers will continue the usual purchase process. The pickup location is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Aside from the everyday convenience it offers, the pickup location can serve communities in the wake of natural disasters. Puerto Rico has experienced several major hurricanes in recent years, as well as earthquakes that severely disrupted infrastructure,” Amazon said in a press release.

“In the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, home delivery was not possible for many customers, but a temporary pickup location allowed customers to reliably order and receive essential items like diapers and water filters,” the company added.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

3 Puerto Ricans establish their leadership footprints at Amazon
Contributor November 15, 2021
‘Practical Techie’: A new business model for newsprint
Contributor August 13, 2013
Amazon facing $500K fine for nixing free shipping to P.R.
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez February 8, 2012
DACO suing Amazon for discriminating against P.R. consumers
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez October 26, 2011

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“Well, let me tell them, compare Puerto Rico with New York and New Jersey after [Hurricane] Sandy. Compare Puerto Rico to New Orleans after [Hurricane] Katrina, even compare Puerto Rico with Florida after [Hurricane] Irma and what you will see is that we are doing just as well or better. When you look at those places, they have taken up to 15 years to spend all the funding they received from FEMA.”

— Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi on concerns that the reconstruction is not progressing quickly enough during a sit-down with the former deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Pamela Hughes Patenaude.

Related Stories

3 Puerto Ricans establish their leadership footprints at Amazon
‘Practical Techie’: A new business model for newsprint
Amazon facing $500K fine for nixing free shipping to P.R.
DACO suing Amazon for discriminating against P.R. consumers
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.