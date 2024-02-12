Americorps invested $12M in Puerto Rico’s communities in 2023

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Americorps' report on its work in Puerto Rico last year.

AmeriCorps allocated approximately $12.7 million in federal funding last year to support community solutions in Puerto Rico, collaborating with local partners to enable individuals to address significant challenges, according to its National Service report.

As part of its efforts on the island, the nonprofit gathered more than 1,000 people from diverse backgrounds “to meet local needs, strengthen communities and expand opportunity through national service in Puerto Rico.”

“AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers are preparing today’s students for tomorrow’s jobs, helping communities and families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, connecting veterans to services, fighting the opioid epidemic, helping seniors live independently, rebuilding communities after disasters, and leading conservation and climate change efforts,” the report noted.

AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers served at more than 90 sites throughout Puerto Rico, including schools, food banks, shelters, clinics, youth centers, veterans’ facilities, and other nonprofit and faith-based organizations.

In a public-private partnership, AmeriCorps and its partners raised more than $2.5 million — part of the overall investment — in outside resources from businesses, foundations, public agencies and other sources in Puerto Rico last year.

“This local support strengthened community impact and increased the return on taxpayer dollars,” the report reads.

Americorps supported 10 different programs to address various community needs. Through its AmeriCorps State and National grants programs, funding was provided to Comisión de Voluntariado y Servicio Comunitario de Puerto Rico, the governor-appointed State Service Commission, which then disbursed grants to local organizations.

The nonprofit also ran initiatives including Public Health AmeriCorps, AmeriCorps VISTA, AmeriCorps NCCC, AmeriCorps Seniors Foster Grandparents and AmeriCorps Seniors Senior Companions — the latter supporting independent living for more than 380 individuals in Puerto Rico in 2022 — as well as AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP, the Volunteer Generation Fund, the MLK Day of Service, and the 9/11 Day of Service.

