Air Century announces offer to travel to Dominican Republic

Air Century airline unveiled Thursday an offer for air travel from San Juan to the Dominican Republic, for $99 one-way when purchased online.

“In our commitment to the people of Puerto Rico and with the aim of providing the traveler with a different experience with unsurpassed, warm and timely service, we are announcing an offer of airline tickets at a cost of $99 one-way from San Juan to Santo Domingo or from Santo Domingo to Puerto Rico, through online purchases. The ticket price includes taxes,” said Air Century’s Marketing Coordinator, Arantxa Chahin.

The offer is valid on purchases made on the company’s website March 1-30, 2018, to travel from March 15 to April 15, 2018.

Air Century has scheduled flights to Santo Domingo on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday. Its offer comes at a time when PAWA Dominicana has been grounded for failing to pay some $3 million in taxes and fees to the Dominican government, as this media outlet reported.