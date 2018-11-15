Search Puerto Rico Real Estate announces new multiple listing platform

November 15, 2018 154

Search Puerto Rico Real Estate announced that its free multiple listing service (MLS) platform is now live and is inviting licensed real estate professionals — realtors or not — builders, developers and owners to add their properties to the platform.

In doing so, users will provide locals and out-of-state buyers a much more complete inventory of properties throughout Puerto Rico available for sale or rent, aside from the properties listed by the Puerto Rico Realtors MLS, which shows properties listed by members of the Puerto Rico Association of Realtors.

“To kick off the platform and to build up the inventory of properties we’re offering free listings on most of our listing memberships,” said the creator of the platform, Jorge Vila.

All listing memberships include instant messaging for buyers to contact the owner or agent, up to 12 property images and a video of the property, he said.

The free real estate search platform provides access to properties for sale and rent covering the entire island. Users will be able to find residential homes, vacation homes and commercial properties for sale, rent or auction as well as land and businesses.

The site runs on SSL Cryptographic certificates to ensure secure data transfers between client and server. Listings can be saved to favorites and shared on social media as well, Vila explained.

“Once we have a good inventory of properties, we will advertise the site and listings to the [Act] 20/22 market and to the cryptocurrency market,” he said.

“As more individuals and organizations throughout the world earn and hold their wealth in cryptocurrencies — Bitcoins, Ethereum, Liticoin and others — we believe owners and real estate professionals in Puerto Rico should tap into this increasing market,” he added.

The developer of the platform urged real estate agents, builders, developers and owners to take advantage of the free listing, as well as other listing memberships starting at $5 a month.