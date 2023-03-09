Ashford Hospital gets $500K in donations to ‘stay ahead of the curve’ in services

Fahad & Glenda Ghaffar Foundation and Ashford Hospital officials.

Looking to keep Ashford Hospital at the forefront in its provision of clinical services, the Fahad & Glenda Ghaffar Foundation, a nonprofit entity involved in multiple causes in Puerto Rico and around the world, organized the first charity gala for the institution.

The event raised $500,000 in record time, with which it will be possible to support certain operations and acquire new technologies and equipment for the hospital, officials said.

“Ashford Hospital is a nonprofit institution that has offered health services to the community since its founding in 1904,” said Rafael Ramírez, chair of the institution’s board of trustees.

“As an independent hospital, it’s important to receive additional financial resources to improve each patient’s experience. The support received through this gala has been extraordinary,” Ramírez said.

The “Spring Bliss” event will be held at the Condado Vanderbilt Hotel.

“We have operated continuously for 119 years with the principles of our founders as our guide: preventive health, dedication to service, innovation and treatment with human warmth,” said Itza Soto, the hospital’s executive director.

“We have a faculty of 250 doctors, 630 employees and 173 beds to care for patients in practically all specialties. It’s important for us to state our mission and receive continued support,” Soto said.

The Fahad & Glenda Ghaffar Foundation had already been a benefactor to the hospital when in 2022 it donated $100,000 used in part to upgrade equipment in the maternity ward, for which a commemorative plaque of appreciation was installed on the donor wall, hospital officials said.

“For our community, our 3,270 employees, their families and mine, it’s a priority to have a world-class hospital nearby. Our daughter was born here, and we’re very grateful for having received the best care,” said Ghaffar, who co-owns the Condado Collection hotel conglomerate.

The mission of the foundation, which is fully funded by Fahad & Glenda Ghaffar, is to help as many people as they can achieve their own goals. Two of its most important global causes are working on access to education and safe drinking water.