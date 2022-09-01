ASPIRA Inc. opens slots for students in 3 Puerto Rico centers

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

ASPIRA offers a variety of educational programs.

ASPIRA Inc. of Puerto Rico announced that its centers in Carolina, Moca and Mayagüez, have spaces free of charge for students from 9th to 12th grade.

Sasha Montañez, director of Academic Affairs, said the academic offer of the ASPIRA Alternative School is individualized with small groups of 12 students.

The Alternative School also offers a personal training experience, focused on the development of the values ​​and talents of the students.

ASPIRA Inc. is a community-based organization committed since 1969 to comprehensive training and leadership development in Puerto Rico. It develops alternative education and health promotion programs, which focus on the prevention of HIV/AIDS and sexually transmitted diseases, and programs to promote information technology as a source of income.

“ASPIRA’s goals and activities stem from a deep belief that the people of Puerto Rico have the collective potential to improve their communities,” according to its website.

For additional information, call: Carolina (787) 641-1985 and Mayagüez (787) 831-2178, Moca (787) 399-6740.