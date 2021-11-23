Bayamón Medical Center inaugurates 4 new ambulatory surgery rooms

The ambulatory surgery room has been recently renovated.

The Bayamón Medical Center announced the opening of four new ambulatory surgery rooms and a new unit for admitted patients.

The four new ambulatory surgery rooms will be used for head, neck, laparoscopic, gynecological, gynecological oncological and urology surgeries, among others. The facilities incorporate the latest technology and a team of experienced surgeons, anesthesiologists, and highly trained professionals.

“The goal of the new rooms is to be able to offer an exclusive space with all the comforts to patients who have to undergo a surgical procedure that doesn’t require hospitalization. We work so that everything flows with agility and efficiency,” said José S. Rosado, executive director of BMC and the Puerto Rico Women and Children’s Hospital.

The hospital’s sixth floor was remodeled to serve a greater number of patients, Rosado explained. This floor has 33 beds and a monitoring service for cardiac patients. In addition, there are private rooms and VIP rooms to provide patients with a “more comfortable experience during their time in the hospital,” he said.

“We’re very happy with the opening of these new areas of the Bayamón Medical Center. We reaffirm our commitment to the Bayamón community and patients throughout Puerto Rico. We continue to work hard in the development of many renovation projects in the hospital to benefit the community,” said Rosado.