Type to search

In-Brief

Bayer Crop Science Puerto Rico’s ends 3rd educational program cycle

Contributor January 16, 2024
Grow and Learn is Bayer Crop Science Puerto Rico’s educational program in agricultural sciences for children and youth.

For the third consecutive year, agricultural company Bayer Crop Science Puerto Rico has concluded its “Grow and Learn” and “Sow” educational outreach programs for 2023, registering a 20% increase in participant enrollment compared to last year.

Grow and Learn is Bayer Crop Science Puerto Rico’s educational program in agricultural sciences for children and youth. The program sponsors agriculture and sustainability activities within their academic curriculum.

Sow, the company’s agricultural education program for adults, aims to provide basic agricultural knowledge with an entrepreneurial twist so participants can grow their food, create businesses or implement community agricultural programs.

The Grow and Learn program reached 719 participants, while the Sow program enrolled 302 this year for a total of 1,021 participants in nine municipalities across Puerto Rico. This is an 18% rise from last year’s 860 participants, the company stated.

These results are the product of the company’s ongoing partnership with the Puerto Rico Office for Socioeconomic and Community Development (ODSEC, in Spanish) as well as organizations, schools and community-based groups identified by Bayer employees.

“In the spirit of thankfulness this holiday season, I want to thank all of our Bayer employees for the time and effort they continue to donate to our communities and the knowledge they contribute to a better quality of life in Puerto Rico,” said Frederick Ortiz, Product Development Center lead at Bayer Puerto Rico.

“I would also like to thank ODSEC and all of our collaborators this year for the opportunity to join efforts and resources to continue supporting our mission of health for all,” he said.

ODSEC Director Thais Reyes-Serrano noted that community home gardens have gained popularity because of the benefits they provide children, older adults and society.

“We thank Bayer for this beautiful alliance. Together, we have been able to offer tools, knowledge and spaces so that Puerto Rican families can sustainably grow their food. At the same time, promoting interaction, collaboration and collective learning,” she said.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Josco Bravo School offers free organic farming courses
NIMB Staff January 15, 2024
Mercy Corps promotes community urban gardens for sustainability
NIMB Staff December 19, 2023
Amasar LLC lands ticket to distribute products in US mainland
Contributor December 11, 2023
Inter American University gets $400K USDA grant to teach biodiversity
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez October 30, 2023

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“It is positive that employers in Puerto Rico continue to show very strong intentions to hire employees because it indicates that they want to continue growing their businesses. We need to focus efforts to achieve these jobs in the face of an ever-increasing talent shortage. Ongoing transformations and adaptations are necessary to meet the needs of job seekers.” 

Melissa Rivera-Roena, ManpowerGroup’s general manager for Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, on the staffing firm’s Employment Outlook Survey for the first quarter of 2024, which revealed Puerto Rico’s employer hiring outlook at 33%, a slight drop from the previous quarter, yet the island remains eighth globally and surpasses the 26% global average.

Related Stories

Josco Bravo School offers free organic farming courses
Mercy Corps promotes community urban gardens for sustainability
Amasar LLC lands ticket to distribute products in US mainland
Inter American University gets $400K USDA grant to teach biodiversity
More about NIMB

©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.