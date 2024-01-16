Bayer Crop Science Puerto Rico’s ends 3rd educational program cycle

Grow and Learn is Bayer Crop Science Puerto Rico’s educational program in agricultural sciences for children and youth.

For the third consecutive year, agricultural company Bayer Crop Science Puerto Rico has concluded its “Grow and Learn” and “Sow” educational outreach programs for 2023, registering a 20% increase in participant enrollment compared to last year.

Grow and Learn is Bayer Crop Science Puerto Rico’s educational program in agricultural sciences for children and youth. The program sponsors agriculture and sustainability activities within their academic curriculum.

Sow, the company’s agricultural education program for adults, aims to provide basic agricultural knowledge with an entrepreneurial twist so participants can grow their food, create businesses or implement community agricultural programs.

The Grow and Learn program reached 719 participants, while the Sow program enrolled 302 this year for a total of 1,021 participants in nine municipalities across Puerto Rico. This is an 18% rise from last year’s 860 participants, the company stated.

These results are the product of the company’s ongoing partnership with the Puerto Rico Office for Socioeconomic and Community Development (ODSEC, in Spanish) as well as organizations, schools and community-based groups identified by Bayer employees.

“In the spirit of thankfulness this holiday season, I want to thank all of our Bayer employees for the time and effort they continue to donate to our communities and the knowledge they contribute to a better quality of life in Puerto Rico,” said Frederick Ortiz, Product Development Center lead at Bayer Puerto Rico.

“I would also like to thank ODSEC and all of our collaborators this year for the opportunity to join efforts and resources to continue supporting our mission of health for all,” he said.

ODSEC Director Thais Reyes-Serrano noted that community home gardens have gained popularity because of the benefits they provide children, older adults and society.

“We thank Bayer for this beautiful alliance. Together, we have been able to offer tools, knowledge and spaces so that Puerto Rican families can sustainably grow their food. At the same time, promoting interaction, collaboration and collective learning,” she said.