Type to search

In-Brief

Beach tennis tournament announced to benefit 5 Sentidos Foundation

NIMB Staff July 23, 2024
The charity beach tennis tournament will be in teams of two and have five categories: male beginner, female beginner, male intermediate, female intermediate, and mixed beginner and intermediate.

The organization works with Sensory Processing Disorder.

The 5 Sentidos Foundation will hold its first charity beach tennis tournament on Aug. 3, at The Arena Beach Club facilities in Guaynabo, starting at 3 p.m.

5 Sentidos is a nonprofit organization in Puerto Rico dedicated to supporting children and youth with Sensory Processing Disorder (SPD). This condition involves difficulties in the brain’s processing and interpreting sensory information effectively, including senses such as sight, hearing, touch, taste and smell.

“People with SPD may experience extreme sensitivity to certain sensory stimuli and problems integrating this information appropriately. Children have a greater predisposition to develop SPD according to studies,” said Sandra Carrión, president of the foundation.

To fulfill its mission, the organization has planned various charitable events to continue educating about SPD, funding therapies, supporting evaluations and diagnoses, providing certifications for occupational therapists, aiding health centers, supporting parents, and developing research on the population of children and young people with SPD in Puerto Rico.

The charity beach tennis tournament will feature teams of two in five categories: male beginner, female beginner, male intermediate, female intermediate, and mixed beginner and intermediate.

The event will feature entertainment by influencer Dimelo Kevo, live music with a DJ, and an area with food, sports products and service vendors. Registration tickets can be obtained here.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“Quote of the Week” sponsor.

“Energy generation must be [integrated] in a clean way with agricultural production. Right now, proper planning is important. Almost all of our food comes from abroad, although we are self-sufficient in fresh milk, bananas and plantains. The coastal valley must be protected from cement, as well as from the construction of urbanizations, and solar panels can be built without affecting the land.”

 

– Professor Héctor Jiménez-González, director of the Puerto Rico Office of Climatology, which is based at the University of Puerto Rico, Mayagüez, where a second Climate Change Adaptation Summit was held.

More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.