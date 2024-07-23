Beach tennis tournament announced to benefit 5 Sentidos Foundation

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The charity beach tennis tournament will be in teams of two and have five categories: male beginner, female beginner, male intermediate, female intermediate, and mixed beginner and intermediate.

The organization works with Sensory Processing Disorder.

The 5 Sentidos Foundation will hold its first charity beach tennis tournament on Aug. 3, at The Arena Beach Club facilities in Guaynabo, starting at 3 p.m.

5 Sentidos is a nonprofit organization in Puerto Rico dedicated to supporting children and youth with Sensory Processing Disorder (SPD). This condition involves difficulties in the brain’s processing and interpreting sensory information effectively, including senses such as sight, hearing, touch, taste and smell.

“People with SPD may experience extreme sensitivity to certain sensory stimuli and problems integrating this information appropriately. Children have a greater predisposition to develop SPD according to studies,” said Sandra Carrión, president of the foundation.

To fulfill its mission, the organization has planned various charitable events to continue educating about SPD, funding therapies, supporting evaluations and diagnoses, providing certifications for occupational therapists, aiding health centers, supporting parents, and developing research on the population of children and young people with SPD in Puerto Rico.

The charity beach tennis tournament will feature teams of two in five categories: male beginner, female beginner, male intermediate, female intermediate, and mixed beginner and intermediate.

The event will feature entertainment by influencer Dimelo Kevo, live music with a DJ, and an area with food, sports products and service vendors. Registration tickets can be obtained here.