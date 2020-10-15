Becton Dickinson pumps $23M into Juncos complex expansion

October 15, 2020 489

Medical technology manufacturer Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) announced a new expansion to its complex in Juncos, through a $23 million shared investment with the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC).

BD has been operating in Puerto Rico since 1957 and will expand its operations and infrastructure to increase production capacity, DDEC Secretary Manuel Laboy said.

The project includes an investment by BD of nearly $16 million for equipment, construction, worker retention, and job creation. The DDEC will put up $7 million in incentives, Laboy said.

BD is one of the largest medical technology companies in the world. It generates advances in the health sector, specifically in medical discovery, diagnosis and care delivery. The company supports front lines healthcare workers by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance clinical therapy for patients and the clinical process for healthcare providers.

At present, several products are manufactured by BD in Juncos, including those designed for sample collection such as: BD Microtainer Tubes; BD Vacutainer Blood Transfer Device; and BD Vacutainer Luer-Lok Access Device.

“BD is proud of our long history in Puerto Rico. Our association with the community here and the work our associates do is critical to our ability to serve our customers around the world,” said Robert Fauvie, vice president of operations at BD Integrated Diagnostic Solutions, a division supported by new incoming product lines.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.