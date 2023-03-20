Billboard magazine prints special edition dedicated to Puerto Rico

Billboard highlights Puerto Rico as a small island with great influences in the music industry, being a “powerhouse” in Latin music.

Renowned music industry publication Billboard magazine has dedicated — for a second time — a journey through Puerto Rico’s culture, popular music and emerging talents, described in a report, entitled “A tiny island’s big influence on music.”

“It has been an honor to make this Puerto Rico special edition and we want to do a lot with your island this year,” said Leila Cobo, Billboard’s chief content officer, Latin, said from Miami.

“We have all the motivation in the world to continue doing more and we have the doors open to discover everything that Puerto Rico has to offer. Thank you very much for all the support and we’re here to support you,” she said.

In the story, readers will be able to learn more about the places where artists perform on the island, such as the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum and the Coca-Cola Music Hall.

“Executives discuss how artists, including Bad Bunny, have led the territory to hold such a big influence in the industry,” Billboard stated.

“We’re very proud of the special supplement in Billboard magazine about the entertainment industry in Puerto Rico, and how we have managed to stand out worldwide,” said Jorge L. Pérez, regional manager of ASM Global, the company that manages the two local venues, as well as the Puerto Rico Convention Center.

“Our island is a huge source of passion, talent and innovation, setting the pace with rhythms, fusions and musical genres. We’re very excited to be part of this formula for Puerto Rico’s success,” he said.

The unveiling of the special edition was held at the Coca-Cola Music Hall, with attendance by producers, celebrities and record label staff, who enjoyed Puerto Rican food accompanied by pleneros and Puerto Rico’s typical cabezudos.

“Thanks to Puerto Rico for the support they have given us in our coverage of the music industry on the island,” said Marcia Olival, director of sales in Latin America, U.S. Hispanic and Iberia markets for Billboard.

“According to the most recent U.S. Census, there are a mere 3.2 million people on an island that measures 111 miles by 39 miles, roughly one-third the size of neighboring Haiti and one-fifth the size of the Dominican Republic. When it comes to music, however, Puerto Rico is a global giant — and not solely because of Bad Bunny’s record-breaking achievements over the past three years,” reads the report, which also quotes several executives from Puerto Rico’s entertainment industry including producers Francisco “Paco” López, José “Pepe” Dueño and Jorge “El Molusco” Pabón.

“We’re very happy to be able to be part of something that we know is a great … recognition of the historical data that the island has had, has and will have within music worldwide,” said José “Pompi” Vallejo, from Mr & Mrs Entertainment. “That this 100 [miles] x 35 [miles], called Puerto Rico, has the greatest educational and support elements so that all these new entrepreneurs in the creative industries have cutting-edge information to continue creating the best professionals in all facets surrounding projects in the music.”

The report also includes reactions from Raymond Acosta, head label manager of Rimas Entertainment; the vice president of content for the La Música application, Bianca Alarcón; Eric Duars, founder and CEO of Duars Entertainment; and Andrés Martínez, founder of JAK Entertainment; as well as from the Puerto Rican relations specialists Nanette Lamboy and Mayna Nevárez, among others.

Since its opening, the 4,200 capacity Coca-Cola Music Hall has featured dozens of local and international artists.