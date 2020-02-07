Boy Scouts of P.R. celebrate 91 yrs. of building values, leadership

February 7, 2020 63

The Council of The Boy Scouts of Puerto Rico celebrating its 91st anniversary in Puerto Rico, continuing to focus on the alternate education of developing global character and values through their “Life for Learning” programs.

The organization believes values and leadership education are key in the development of children and young people ages 6 to 20.

As part of the fundraising initiatives, a golf tournament to benefit the Puerto Rico Children’s Scout Council will be held today, and 100% of the revenue will go to the local council to help support scouting programs and other initiatives for young people.

“For crisis events such as [Hurricane María] and now the earthquake in the southern area, our troops of children, young people, volunteer staff and families, contributed their time to deliver basic necessities such as tents, cots, and lamps, among other survival items,” Council President Angel Velázquez-Torres.

“In addition, Scout troops were divided into established camps and offered survival orientation workshops and games to the children there,” he said.

Every year thousands of young people participate in camping programs in Campo Guajataka, which the Boy Scouts will continue repairing following the damage inflicted by Hurricane María.

With more than 6,200 Scouts registered in its traditional packages, troops and crew, and another 4,000 young people involved in its “Learning for Life” character development programs, the program is alive and well in Puerto Rico, he said.