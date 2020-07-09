Brasas Buffet restaurant opens in Villalba after $180,000 investment

July 9, 2020 141

Brasas Buffet restaurant will open its doors in the town of Villalba this week, featuring a menu of BBQ-grilled meats and a buffet, following an investment of $180,000, the establishment’s owners said.

“Villalba will have a buffet food offer for the first time,” said Owner Jorge Negrón. “We want to offer our visitors a variety of traditional local food, but at the same time our specialty of BBQ-grilled meats in a cozy place, accompanied by first-class service.”

The 3,600 square-foot restaurant is generating 18 new jobs and has seating for 100 patrons.

Brasas Buffet had planned to open its doors before the COVID-19 pandemic hit Puerto Rico, but had to delay it, and is now complying with all the protocols established by the government’s Executive Order and the Puerto Rico Restaurants Association, he said.

“Our primary goals is for people from all parts of Puerto Rico come to do internal tourism in Villalba and can visit us and enjoy themselves in a family atmosphere,” Negrón said.

The restaurant will officially open July 10 and will offer “to-go” service and lunch specials.

“We want our clients to feel safe and protected, we want them to be able to eat and have a good time complying with the established protocols,” Negrón said.

“Everyone who visits us will have their temperature taken, their hands will be disinfected, the tables will be placed 6 feet apart, and chairs and tables will be disinfected once people finish using them. Our priority is the health of each of our employees and visitors,” he said.