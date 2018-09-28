Ocean Lab Brewing Co. to reopen renovated restaurant on Oct. 1

September 28, 2018 352

The owners of Ocean Lab Brewing Co. announced the opening of its new and renovated restaurant, the gastronomic space for its microbrewery, on Oct. 1.

The eatery will feature a “new dining experience focused on the fusion of local, regional and international flavors designed to awaken the palate for the taste of the different flavors of locally made craft beers that will be offered,” executives said.

The new restaurant will feature the entire range of permanent and seasonal Ocean Lab Brewing Co. microbrews. It will also include the “Ocean Lab Tap Room,” a bar with 20 beer taps, of which eight are reserved for experimental beers. The new restaurant will feature large-screen TVs as part of the decor, so guests can watch sports and network.

“The new restaurant at the Ocean Lab Brewing Co. will be the only culinary space in Puerto Rico in which, while you eat, you’re part of the experience, as well as part of the production process of the most widely accepted Puerto Rican microbrews, said Luis Fernandez, co-owner of the faciliy.

“Here you can not only enjoy an extensive menu of fun regional and international dishes, but also taste the different styles of beers produced by the Ocean Lab Brewing Co., which will represent a unique element in their experience,” he said. “My mission is that all local consumers have the experience of a fresh, high-quality microbrew.”

The new gastronomic space will also feature seasonal beers. According to company representatives, these types of beers are usually the most sought-after by those visiting the “Tap Room” because those consumers usually come with a desire to try and experiment never-before-tasted flavors, Ocean Lab executives said.

Ocean Lab beer will be launched in six-packs this week, to be sold in grocery stores, said Matías Fernández, co-owner of the Vivo Beach Club, which houses the Ocean Lab Brewing Co. and restaurant.