Brisas Health launches palliative care service for patients with chronic illnesses

David Acosta-Tirado, CEO of Brisas Health

Puerto Rican organization Brisas Health has launched a new private palliative care service, “Brisas Supportive,” to provide comprehensive care for patients with chronic and terminal illnesses.

David Acosta-Tirado, CEO of Brisas Health, said the program does not rely on health insurance plans and is “pioneering in Puerto Rico for patients with diseases such as cancer, heart disease, Alzheimer’s, diabetes, HIV and Parkinson’s.”

“We identified a critical gap in health care for patients with chronic illnesses who require more support than traditional health insurance plans provide. To address this need, we launched ‘Brisas Supportive,’ a revolutionary palliative care service designed to significantly improve the quality of life for patients and their families,” Acosta-Tirado said.

The service focuses on treating physical symptoms and addressing specific medical needs of patients with chronic illnesses. Its personalized approach includes resources for overall well-being and comprehensive support, delivered in the comfort of the patient’s home.

“Our team of highly trained professionals works closely with patients’ physicians to ensure coordinated and high-quality care,” the company stated.

The launch of this service coincides with the 20th anniversary of Brisas Health, which has been providing home palliative care in Puerto Rico for two decades.

During this time, Brisas Health has earned certifications from the Joint Commission and the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO), and recognition from the Puerto Rico Hospice and Palliative Care Association (ACPH). In 2022, it was named one of the top 100 palliative care and hospice organizations in the United States by “Hospice & Palliative Care News.”

Brisas Health has also established the Dr. Héctor Acosta-Hernández Fund, contributing volunteer hours annually to assist those who cannot afford palliative care services.

“This fund reflects the organization’s ongoing commitment to accessibility and compassionate care. Brisas Health’s evolution reflects a broader range of services, and our team’s commitment ensures that the company continues with the same … quality and professionalism that has distinguished it for two decades,” the physician said.