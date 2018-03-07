PR-SBTDC seeks to turn local businesses into world-class companies

Following the economic challenges the island is facing after Hurricanes Irma and María, the Small Business & Technology Development Centers will offer a series of intensive workshops to promote the development of local businesses.

“It’s urgent to give entrepreneurs the necessary tools to maximize their capabilities and increase their competitiveness,” said Carmen Martí, executive director of PR-SBTDC.

Eligible entrepreneurs can participate in the Baldrige Business Excellence Program, internationally recognized for promoting the global competitiveness of participating companies. Baldrige is aimed at getting companies to reach the next level exceeding their goals, increasing their performance and promoting sustainability, without losing sight of social responsibility, the SBDTC executive said.

“We must take ensure that our companies are world-class. This is the time to expand our markets and grow the economy through the strengthening and expansion of local businesses,” Martí said.

So far, more than 300 companies have participated in this innovative program. Companies like Toledo & Co., Mennonite Health System, Los Cidrines, Maga Foods, Sofrito Doña Yiya and Ganaderos Borges are some of which have benefited from this intensive training.

The program is divided into seven modules comprising topics such as: organizational profile and leadership, strategic plans, the customer’s voice, metrics, workforce, operations and results.

“The program offers the opportunity to hear testimony and stories from successful entrepreneurs who have participated in previous editions. In addition, participants may receive training from experts in vital topics for healthy business,” said Martí.

Courses start March 15 and will go on for seven monthly sessions (one per topic) and will be held at the Chavales Restaurant in Hato Rey. For registration and additional information , visit www.facebook.com/prsbtdc or call 787-763-6811 .