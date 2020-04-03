Caguas Municipal Police to use drones to enforce curfew

April 3, 2020 123

As part of the security plan adopted after the extension of the curfew established by the government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Caguas Municipal Police will use a drone to fly over the city to detect violations to the curfew.

That includes traffic, groupings of people or the non-compliance of some businesses to be able to intervene to enforce the current islandwide conditions.

“The use of this technological tool will allow us to complement the security measures that we have already put in place,” Caguas Mayor William Miranda-Torres said.

“This drone will allow detecting possible curfew violators and intervene promptly. I appreciate the commitment of all the employees of our security component that includes the Municipal Police, the Municipal Emergency Management Office, and the Municipal Medical Emergencies Office of. These public servants are committed to their work, so I urge citizens to stay at home and not put anyone at risk of contagion,” said Miranda-Torres.

Municipal police in Caguas are working three shifts, 24-hours a day, including patrolling to enforce compliance with the curfew. There is police presence at the shopping centers where supermarkets are located to guarantee there’s order in the lines outside.

As of Wednesday, the town of Caguas had 16 cases that tested positive to coronavirus, according to the Health Department’s latest public statistics.

