Caribbean Produce donates $25K to restore San Patricio State Forest

Contributor April 23, 2021
The project included the reopening of sidewalks so that families can spend time outside.

Consumer products and fresh food distribution company Caribbean Produce Exchange Inc. responded to the call from the United Way to collaborate in the restoration of the San Patricio State Forest, for which it donated $25,000.

“We’re very satisfied to be able to collaborate in this very fundamental project to promote recreation and family sharing in a healthy and safe way,” said Caribbean Produce Exchange Inc. CEO Ángel R. Santiago.

“We’re aligned with the United Way’s mission of building spaces that bring progress and impact communities,” he said.

The San Patricio State Forest will also have a nursery, an activities center, and several recreational spaces, including “Casa Mía,” an eco-friendly home that rests on the branches of a huge Guanacaste tree.

The restoration of the facilities was commissioned to the Siempre Verde, a company whose mission is the protection of natural resources and the conservation of the environment. Siempre Verde was in charge of saving the forest, pruning of the trees to condition and strengthen the ecosystem, as well as condition the forest paths.

