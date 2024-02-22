Carlos Delgado’s Extra Bases donates $200K to Puerto Rico nonprofits

Carlos Delgado, founder and chairman of Extra Bases Inc., addresses representatives of the nonprofit organizations receiving donations, alongside his wife and executive director of Extra Bases, Betsy García de Delgado.

“We have carried out this donation event for the last 24 years without interruption, and we continue with more enthusiasm than ever. After having done it virtually for the past three years, it was so good to meet again in person.” Those were the words with which former Major League Baseball player Carlos Delgado opened what he calls the most important undertaking of his nonprofit organization, Extra Bases Inc.

Founded and chaired by the Puerto Rican with the most home runs in MLB history, Extra Bases held its traditional donation event for 12 nonprofits at Universal University, one of Extra Bases’ collaborators. The total amount of donations was $200,000.

“I have always said that this is the most important activity that Extra Bases carries out annually and the one that gives us the most satisfaction. Here we celebrate achievements and share future plans with colleagues who want to improve the quality of life in our country,” Delgado said.

He added that in the 24 years “of working tirelessly to help those in need, we have reinvented fundraising methods and formed alliances with individuals, organizations and companies that have supported our work. This has allowed us to continue raising funds for Extra Bases, which have been donated to over 60 nonprofit organizations in Puerto Rico and that exceed $5 million.”

The former professional baseball player and coach pointed out that his organization supports health care, education and sports.

“To our satisfaction,” he added, “we have seen excellent results. It’s a blessing to know that the people in charge of the organizations we have supported over the years also share our desire and passion for working and helping those in need.”

A breakdown of donations by organization follows:

Casa Juan Bosco: $20,000

Centro AYANI: $20,000

Down Syndrome Association: $15,000

Hogar Santa María Eufrasia: $16,000

Children’s Hospital: $20,000

Hogar Jesús El Nazareno: $15,000

Casa Niños Manuel Fernández Juncos: $20,000

Hogar Cuna San Cristóbal: $18,000

Hogar Ruth: $16,000

Hogar Regazo de Paz: $15,000

Proyecto Fuente de Esperanza: $10,000

Hogar Mis Primeros Pasos: $15,000