Casa Barbeiro opens 3rd barber shop location, now in Old San Juan

Local barber shop chain Casa Barbeiro has opened its third location, in Old San Juan, where it has invested $30,000 to serve locals and tourists alike, the company announced.

Casa Barbeiro has two other shops in the San Juan metropolitan area, in Santurce and Hato Rey. The new Old San Juan facilities — located in the Capitolio Plaza building in the waterfront piers area — will generate eight jobs, this media outlet confirmed.

The chain is following strict protocols to avoid the spread of COVID-19 as it offers services such as: hair washing and cutting; beard styling; face and head shaves; barber facial; and coloring and hair treatments, Casa Barbeiro owners Jarold Correa and Yumari Rivera said.

Coupled with the inauguration of the new Casa Barbeiro salon is the unveiling of an iPhone app through which clients can book an appointment for services at any of the three locations, pick their barber, see the map of where each barbershop is located, and pay for services before arriving at the barber shop.

Next on the chain’s growth plans is launching an online store to offer product deliveries and opening of new shops outside the San Juan metro area, the owners said.

“We continue getting ready and coming up with strategies to make this growth viable, through which we can develop more talents in the hairdressing and styling industry for men,” said Correa, who has more than 15 years of experience in the beauty industry.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.