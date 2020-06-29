CBP to begin reopening Trusted Traveler Programs enrollment centers July 6

June 29, 2020 227

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced plans to reopen Trusted Traveler Programs enrollment centers in early July, including the office at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport.

The reopening plans were developed in consultation with CBP health and safety experts to include measures that minimize the risk of exposing travelers and CBP personnel to the novel coronavirus, the agency said.

Beginning July 6, conditionally approved Global Entry, applicants will be able to complete in-person interviews at most Trusted Traveler Programs enrollment centers in the United States.

Applicants must schedule enrollment center interviews in advance via the Trusted Traveler Programs website.

A new enrollment center will be available to pre-registered Global Entry members at the lower level of Terminal B at the Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport. The center is located at “La Placita” area, next to the Terminal B Baggage Claim exit.

“CBP is introducing new measures to promote social distancing and protect the health and safety of travelers as enrollment centers reopen. CBP personnel at enrollment centers are now required to wear agency-approved masks when interacting with the public,” the agency said in a statement.

All applicants and visitors at enrollment centers are required to wear face coverings consistent with Centers for Disease Control recommendations and state and local mandates.

In addition to the new face covering requirements, applicants and visitors at enrollment centers may observe:

Staggered or reduced appointment availability;

The elimination of sign-in sheets and certain other touch points;

Reduced seating in waiting areas;

Plexiglass barriers at service counters; and

Other measures to promote social distancing.

CBP will continue to require that all Trusted Traveler Programs applicants submit fingerprints during their interview to complete the enrollment process. CBP is coordinating with its partners to increase the cleaning frequency of surfaces in enrollment centers.

CBP temporarily suspended operations at Trusted Traveler Programs enrollment centers on March 19 to minimize the risk of exposing travelers and CBP personnel to the novel coronavirus. Enrollment on Arrival has remained operational and that program remains the best option for conditionally approved Global Entry applicants to complete the enrollment process without pre-scheduling an interview.