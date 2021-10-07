Celligence launches new ‘empathetic technology’ for loan originations

Pavan Agarwal offers details of the new software.

Celligence, a new global fintech based in Puerto Rico and founded by Pavan Agarwal, CEO of Sun West Mortgage Company Inc., is looking to make financial services products better through next-gen empathetic technology that can change how users connect, explore, and interact, he said.

Celligence unveiled “Morgan,” a people-powered technology and AI platform, designed and engineered by a local team in what is becoming known as “Silicon Island” Puerto Rico.

Morgan was built specifically to address the complex and unique challenges in the process of mortgage loan origination and to assist 24/7. It was created to resolve challenges with rigorous efficiency by intuitively responding to any inquiry, assistance or service required, Agarwal said

“Our progress is not limited to mortgage banking; we have also been reinvesting in the development and expansion of our new-to-market technology,” said Agarwal.

“Our Guaynabo based engineers have created a global financial technology provider, all being done through innovations in mobile applications, customer acquisition and retention algorithm and AI based process automation,” he said.

Celligence’s team of engineers are continuously filing new patents and expanding the boundaries of the financial services industry, he added.

When asked why Agarwal chose Puerto Rico to launch and head this global platform he said, “The island has an incredible density of technology focused universities producing software engineers, digital graduates, and talent ready to build new and exciting start-ups. Celligence is one such start up.”

Agarwal began doing business in Puerto Rico in 2010. When most state-based lenders were leaving the island, He saw an opportunity and moved a portion of his flagship company Sun West Mortgage to Guaynabo.

Currently employing more than 200 local based team members and financing some 20% of all monthly mortgage applications on the island, Agarwal’s Puerto Rico based firm, Celligence, is now one of the fastest growing FinTech focused global companies, he said.

“In addition to our teams in California, New York, across the US, we were able to showcase the incredible work done here in Puerto Rico to people in India and Europe and financial partners and international media,” he said.